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Lanterns, South Park, Avatar: Seven Havens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sheriff Country, South Park, Reacher, Power: Origins, Lanterns, Avatar: Seven Havens, VisionQuest, and more!

Article Summary Lanterns leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with season finale buzz and James Gunn comments fueling Season 2 hopes.

Avatar: Seven Havens reveals Book One: Survival episode titles, while VisionQuest drops an eerie new teaser.

South Park targets billionaires and AI data centers, as Reacher scores a Season 6 renewal from Prime Video.

Sheriff Country, Futurama, NCIS, Power: Origins, and more round out a packed TV news lineup worth catching up on.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Futurama, Sheriff Country, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, South Park, NCIS, "PAC" Benjamin Satterley, Reacher, Power: Origins, Stillwater, Lanterns, Avatar: Seven Havens, VisionQuest, Gilmore Girls, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 29th, 2026:

Futurama Creator Matt Groening "Not Too Worried" About Show's Future

Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E02: "Family Trust" Overview Released

Line of Fire Returns Tonight: Our S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" Preview

WWE Raw Preview: Bloodline Responds to Solo Sikoa Abduction

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E08: Who's The REAL Idea Guy?

South Park S29E02 Trailer: Butters vs. Billionaires & AI Data Centers

NCIS: Michael Weatherly Talks "Origins," "New York" Crossover Chances

Tulsa King Season 4 Official Trailer: Is Dwight Ready to Go Legit?

AEW: Tributes Pour in for "PAC" Benjamin Satterley, WWE's Neville

Reacher: Prime Video Renews Alan Ritchson-Starring Series for Season 6

Power: Origins: Ghost & Tommy Don't Win Unless They Win Together

Stillwater: Amazon's Zdarsky-Pérez Series Adapt Taps Ben Hardy as Lead

Lanterns EP James Gunn's Finale Response Fuels Season 2 Hopes

Avatar: Seven Havens: Book One: "Survival" Episode Titles Revealed

Lanterns Season 1 Finale Trailer Teases Some Big Reveals On The Way

VisionQuest Official Teaser: He's Become Something Quite Different

Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Knows Fans Hate THIS Storyline

High Potential, Lanterns, MTV VMAs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential Season 3 in The Daily LITG, 28th September 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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