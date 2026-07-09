Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for SDCC Panels & More

HBO Max's Lanterns and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe have big plans for SDCC 2026, including panels, screenings, activations, and more.

Article Summary Lanterns and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe headline HBO Max’s SDCC 2026 plans with panels, screenings, and fan events.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe brings The Comic Center of Pasadena to San Diego as an immersive multiverse activation.

Lanterns Training Headquarters lets fans tackle interactive challenges, score exclusive merch, and earn a custom ring.

The Lanterns Hall H panel promises first-look footage, while Stuart Fails to Save the Universe gets an advance screening.

If you're a fan who's counting down the days until HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and Lanterns hit our screens, then you're going to like what's planned for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year. We're talking panels, screenings, fan activations, and more – including a chance to visit "The Comic Center of Pasadena" and enlist in the "Lanterns Training Headquarters." Here's a look:

Beginning Thursday, July 23 and open through Sunday, July 26, HBO Max will debut an immersive fan experience inspired by Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, inviting fans to step inside the series' expanding multiverse. The activation brings Stuart's "The Comic Center of Pasadena" to life, transforming the familiar comic shop from The Big Bang Theory universe into a portal‑hopping journey through multiple worlds tied to the show. Designed as an interactive, story-driven experience, guests will move through a series of in‑world touchpoints – beginning with a portal walkthrough and culminating in a reveal that challenges fans to discover their hero archetypes, with each path connected to a character from the series. Along the way, fans will encounter interactive moments, photo‑ops with a replica machine from the show, plus exclusive merch and a personalized collectible takeaway

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Sparks Gallery – 530 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA

Thursday, July 23: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday, July 24: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 25: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 26: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

On Thursday, July 23, HBO Max will host the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe panel at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H from 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm. The event will feature an exclusive advance screening of the highly anticipated Max Original spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, followed by a must-see panel packed with surprises and featuring creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, plus stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, John Ross Bowie, and Brian Posehn. Moderated by Felicia Day. Earlier in the day, the cast and creators will hit DC's booth (#4544) for a signing session from 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm.

From Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25, HBO Max will invite fans to prove their fearlessness at the "Lanterns Training Headquarters" experience. Inspired by the setting of Rushville, Nebraska, the activation unfolds as a guided training journey where fans will receive a briefing from the Guardians and will be evaluated through a series of interactive challenges designed to reveal if they have what it takes to wear the ring. Along the way, guests will move through hands-on experiences including target practice, trust-based challenges, maze navigation, and escape‑room style mystery scenarios set within in‑world environments like a Sheriff's office and dive bar. The experience culminates for trainees with a custom Green Lantern ring to take home, an opportunity to simulate using a Green Lantern ring on a Snapchat powered interactive mirror and the opportunity to purchase exclusive Lanterns merch from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Sign-ups for the "Lanterns Training Headquarters" activation will open on Monday, July 13, at 9:00 am PT at hbomax.com/lanternstraininghq. Reservations are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must be 18 or older to attend. Follow @greenlantern on social media for more information and sign-up details.

HBO Max will also partner with local businesses in the Gaslamp district for surprise swag giveaways in addition to a Lanterns Recharge Station for fans to cool off and charge their phones using Lantern Batteries.

"Lanterns" Training Headquarters: Venue 808 – 808 J St, San Diego, CA

Thursday, July 23: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday, July 24: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, July 25: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

On Friday, July 24, HBO Max will host the Lanterns panel at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm. Step into the world of the Green Lantern Corps as Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) unite with Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), and visionary co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. Prepare for an epic deep dive into the highly anticipated new series with an exclusive first look at never‑before‑seen clips and behind‑the‑scenes insights.

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