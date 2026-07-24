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Lanterns Training Headquarters: Bleeding Cool Takes The Oath (IMAGES)

On Thursday, Bleeding Cool had a chance to check out DC Studios' Lanterns Training Headquarters at SDCC. Here's how our "training" went...

Article Summary Inside SDCC’s Lanterns Training Headquarters, where DC Studios turned Green Lantern training into an immersive fan event.

Lanterns trainees faced interactive tests like target practice, trust drills, maze runs, and escape-room mysteries.

The Lanterns experience ended with custom Green Lantern rings, a Snapchat mirror demo, and exclusive merch for fans.

Bleeding Cool also recaps HBO Max’s Lanterns SDCC rollout, including the official trailer drop and Hall H panel.

With Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring series Lanterns set to drop an official trailer later today as part of its San Diego Comic-Con rollout, Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski, Special SDCC Correspondent, had a chance to check out the "Lanterns Training Headquarters" event on Thursday night. We've got an image gallery and some video of how things looked from the inside (including a guest appearance by one of the names we mentioned earlier), followed by a look back to the start of SDCC and a rundown of DC Studios' SDCC plans for the DCU series.

And here's a look back at our image gallery heading into the kick-off of SDCC:

From Thursday, July 23rd, through Saturday, July 25th, HBO Max will invite fans to prove their fearlessness at the "Lanterns Training Headquarters" experience. Inspired by the setting of Rushville, Nebraska, the activation unfolds as a guided training journey where fans will receive a briefing from the Guardians and will be evaluated through a series of interactive challenges designed to reveal if they have what it takes to wear the ring. Along the way, guests will move through hands-on experiences including target practice, trust-based challenges, maze navigation, and escape‑room style mystery scenarios set within in‑world environments like a Sheriff's office and dive bar. The experience culminates for trainees with a custom Green Lantern ring to take home, an opportunity to simulate using a Green Lantern ring on a Snapchat powered interactive mirror and the opportunity to purchase exclusive Lanterns merch from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Sign-ups for the "Lanterns Training Headquarters" activation will open on Monday, July 13, at 9:00 am PT at hbomax.com/lanternstraininghq. Reservations are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must be 18 or older to attend. Follow @greenlantern on social media for more information and sign-up details.

HBO Max will also partner with local businesses in the Gaslamp district for surprise swag giveaways in addition to a Lanterns Recharge Station for fans to cool off and charge their phones using Lantern Batteries.

"Lanterns" Training Headquarters: Venue 808 – 808 J St, San Diego, CA

Thursday, July 23rd: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday, July 24th: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, July 25th: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

On Friday, July 24th, HBO Max will host the Lanterns panel at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm. Step into the world of the Green Lantern Corps as Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan) and Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) unite with Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), and visionary co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. Prepare for an epic deep dive into the highly anticipated new series with an exclusive first look at never‑before‑seen clips and behind‑the‑scenes insights.

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