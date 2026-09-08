Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns with Josh Brolin Starring as Hal Jordan? It Nearly Happened

Before HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns hit screens and Kyle Chandler began winning over fans, we came close to having Josh Brolin as Hal Jordan.

Article Summary Lanterns is connecting with viewers, driven by Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.

Before Chandler won the role, DC Studios and HBO nearly cast Josh Brolin as Hal Jordan in Lanterns.

Reports in September 2024 said Brolin was offered Hal Jordan for Lanterns but ultimately passed on the series.

After Brolin exited, Kyle Chandler closed his deal for Lanterns, while Aaron Pierre landed John Stewart.

Based on the viewing numbers, there are a whole lot of folks liking what they're seeing so far from Showrunner Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring series, Lanterns. One of the big reasons folks have been tuning in is Chadler's portrayal of Jordan, a wounded gunslinger with charm and swagger who hides a world of hurt, looking to save the day despite everyone around him telling him that time has passed him by. But in case you didn't know, DC Studios and HBO's live-action Green Lantern series nearly had another Hal Jordan, Josh Brolin (Jonah Hex, "Avengers" films). In September 2024, reports surfaced that Brolin had turned down the role, which was offered "at the end of August," but that he made his decision at "the end of this past weekend."

Shortly after, rumblings began to grow that Chandler was in negotiations for the role, negotiations that would prove to be successful. As that was being finalized, additional reports had the role of John Stewart coming down to between Pierre and Stephan James (MGM+'s Beacon 23) – a role that would eventually go to Pierre. Just before October 2024 hit, Brolin confirmed that he had been in talks for the role of Hal Jordan, but that it wasn't happening. "You know what? Green Lantern didn't work out, but that's okay," Brolin shared during an interview in support of his film Brothers. "It's working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he's wonderful, actually. And, you know, we'll see what's down the line, man." If you're interested in learning a little more about the original plans for a Green Lantern series, make sure to check out our look back at the rise and fall of the Jeremy Irvine and Finn Wittrock-starring project from Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and writer & showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith.

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