Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Last Seen, Patrick Brammall

Last Seen: Apple TV Drops New Trailer For Patrick Brammall Drama

Check out the first official trailer for the upcoming Patrick Brammall drama, Last Seen, set to debut on Apple TV on September 9th.

Article Summary Apple TV has unveiled the first official Last Seen trailer, teasing a tense Australian thriller-drama led by Patrick Brammall.

Last Seen follows a police dispatcher driven by a haunting call he believes came from his daughter, missing for 11 years.

The new Last Seen trailer spotlights a desperate search, family trauma, and the dark path one man may take for answers.

Last Seen premieres on Apple TV September 9th with two episodes, followed by weekly Wednesday releases through October 7th.

Apple TV has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Australian thriller-drama series Last Seen, set to debut next month. If you haven't checked this series out yet, it features Patrick Brammall as a police dispatcher whose daughter went missing over a decade ago. One day, a call comes into the dispatch from a woman who sounds like his daughter, sending him off on a one-man mission to reunite his broken family. Will he find his long-lost daughter, or will it simply lead him down a darker path?

The trailer, which you can check out above, does an amazing job of bringing the series' intensity right in your face, offering a brief glimpse of what one man will do to find his daughter, even when everyone else seems to have given up hope. With a cast that does a fantastic job of hammering home the sadness surrounding the main story arc. The series will debut on September 9th with two episodes, and will air a new episode every Wednesday until October 7th.

What Lengths Would You Go To? Last Seen Debuts This September

Police detective Ian Ridley's (Brammall) life fell apart 11 years ago when his young daughter, Maggie, disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, he has only his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever to keep him going. When he receives a distress call from a teenage girl, whom he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

In addition to Brammall (Colin from Accounts, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Evil), the series also stars Maxine Peake (Say Nothing, Black Mirror), Brendan Cowell (Dune: Prophecy, Plum), Daniel Henshall (Mickey 17, How to Make Gravy), Zahra Newman (Thirteen Lives, Addition), Jessica Wren (Mr Inbetween, Devil's Playground), Tobias Muhafidin (Bali 2002) and newcomer Chloe Jean Lourdes.

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