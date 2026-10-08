Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview: AI on Trial

With NBC's Law & Order kicking off Season 26 tonight, we've got an updated preview for S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" for you to check out.

Article Summary Law & Order Season 26 premieres tonight on NBC with S26E01, "Ghost in the Machine," tackling AI and murder.

A software engineer's death pulls Riley and Walker into the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.

Baxter faces a groundbreaking Law & Order case as courtroom strategy collides with technology outpacing the law.

The preview includes the official episode synopsis, a video teaser, and key details for Law & Order's season opener.

NBC's "Law & Order Thursdays" return in a big way tonight, with both shows ripping stories from the headlines. In NBC's Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine," the criminal justice system collides with AI when the death of a software engineer sends the team into uncharted legal territory. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's Season 26 opener:

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 1: "Ghost in the Machine" – A software engineer's murder sends Riley and Walker into the rapidly-evolving world of AI; as Baxter pursues justice in a groundbreaking case, he's confronted with a technology advancing faster than the laws designed to govern it.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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