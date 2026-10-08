Law & Order S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview: AI on Trial

Law & Order Season 26 premieres tonight on NBC with S26E01, "Ghost in the Machine," tackling AI and murder.
A software engineer's death pulls Riley and Walker into the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.
Baxter faces a groundbreaking Law & Order case as courtroom strategy collides with technology outpacing the law.
The preview includes the official episode synopsis, a video teaser, and key details for Law & Order's season opener.
NBC's "Law & Order Thursdays" return in a big way tonight, with both shows ripping stories from the headlines. In NBC's Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine," the criminal justice system collides with AI when the death of a software engineer sends the team into uncharted legal territory. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's Season 26 opener:
Law & Order Season 26 – S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview
Law & Order Season 26 Episode 1: "Ghost in the Machine" – A software engineer's murder sends Riley and Walker into the rapidly-evolving world of AI; as Baxter pursues justice in a groundbreaking case, he's confronted with a technology advancing faster than the laws designed to govern it.
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Vincent Kartheiser as Chuck Klein — (Photo by: NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller, Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Kevyn Morrow as Judge Marty Chen — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Arjun Gupta as Mahesh Sharma — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.