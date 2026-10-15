Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S26E02: "Into the Mystic" Preview: Conflicts of Interest

With NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens later tonight, here's our updated look at what's ahead with S26E02: "Into the Mystic."

Article Summary Law & Order S26E02 "Into the Mystic" puts Price, Walker, and Baxter under pressure in a high-stakes murder case.

A conflict of interest forces Price and Walker off the case, shaking up the prosecution at a critical moment.

Baxter must rethink his strategy when a key witness suddenly changes testimony, threatening the case in court.

The Law & Order preview teases legal twists, rising tension, and a closer look at tonight’s NBC episode.

We're back with our weekly preview of what's ahead with NBC's Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order. In S26E02: "Into the Mystic," Price (Hugh Dancy), Walker (David Ajala), and Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) find their legal hands tied. A connection to a murder suspect creates a conflict of interest for Price and Walker, while Baxter is forced to reassess his options when a key witness changes their testimony. Here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's case:

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E02: "Into the Mystic" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 2: "Into the Mystic" – Price and Walker are forced off a high-stakes case when their connection to a murder suspect creates a conflict of interest. Baxter faces mounting pressure when a key witness for the prosecution suddenly changes their story. Written by Rick Eid.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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