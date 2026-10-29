Law & Order S26E04: "Property" Preview: A Legal and Moral Dilemma

Law & Order S26E04 "Property" centers on the murder of an antiquities dealer and a motive that turns deeply contentious.
Walker and Calvino follow the case into a legal and moral dilemma, raising the stakes beyond a standard homicide probe.
Maroun teams with Price to pursue a conviction, while confronting her own beliefs as the courtroom battle intensifies.
NBC's Law & Order preview for "Property" highlights a tense investigation, hard choices, and a high-stakes prosecution.
We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with NBC's James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order Season 26. Tonight, S26E04: "Property" finds Walker (David Ajala) and Calvino (James Badge Dale) investigating the murder of an antiquities dealer with a fractious motive. In the courtroom, Maroun (Odelya Halevi) works with Price (Dancy) to secure a conviction – while also doing some self-reflecting along the way.
Law & Order Season 26 – S26E04: "Property" Preview
Law & Order Season 26 Episode 4: "Property" – When an antiquities dealer is found murdered, Walker and Calvino uncover a contentious motive. As the case evolves into a high-stakes legal and moral dilemma, Maroun must confront her own beliefs as she works with Price towards a conviction. Written by Jennifer Vanderbes.
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Roslyn Ruff as Atty. Roland — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) James Badge Dale as Det. Robert Calvino, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Shane Jensen as A.D.A. Kurt Rolka — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: James Badge Dale as Det. Robert Calvino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Shane Jensen as A.D.A. Kurt Rolka, James Badge Dale as Det. Robert Calvino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Roslyn Ruff as Atty. Roland — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) William Charlton as Judge Hatcher, Roslyn Ruff as Atty. Roland, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Pamela Gold as Dr. Stanton — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: Kate Siegel as Caroline Sanders — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Property" Episode 26004 — Pictured: (l-r) Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.