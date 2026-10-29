Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S26E04: "Property" Preview: A Legal and Moral Dilemma

Walker and Calvino's investigation leads to a legal and moral dilemma in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, S26E04: "Property."

Article Summary Law & Order S26E04 "Property" centers on the murder of an antiquities dealer and a motive that turns deeply contentious.

Walker and Calvino follow the case into a legal and moral dilemma, raising the stakes beyond a standard homicide probe.

Maroun teams with Price to pursue a conviction, while confronting her own beliefs as the courtroom battle intensifies.

NBC's Law & Order preview for "Property" highlights a tense investigation, hard choices, and a high-stakes prosecution.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with NBC's James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order Season 26. Tonight, S26E04: "Property" finds Walker (David Ajala) and Calvino (James Badge Dale) investigating the murder of an antiquities dealer with a fractious motive. In the courtroom, Maroun (Odelya Halevi) works with Price (Dancy) to secure a conviction – while also doing some self-reflecting along the way.

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E04: "Property" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 4: "Property" – When an antiquities dealer is found murdered, Walker and Calvino uncover a contentious motive. As the case evolves into a high-stakes legal and moral dilemma, Maroun must confront her own beliefs as she works with Price towards a conviction. Written by Jennifer Vanderbes.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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