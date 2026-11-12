Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S26E06: "Do No Harm" Preview: A Med Student Mystery

With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order set to hit our screens tonight, here's our updated preview for S26E06: "Do No Harm."

Article Summary Law & Order S26E06, "Do No Harm," airs tonight as Walker and Calvino investigate the suspicious death of a med student.

A shocking motive drives the case, setting up a tense Law & Order episode with major moral and legal consequences.

Price faces a defense arguing no crime happened at all, while Maroun wrestles with what is legal versus what feels fair.

The preview includes the official synopsis, writing credits for Art Alamo and Thomas Wong, plus the trailer for "Do No Harm."

Following the milestone 600th episode of Law & Order: SVU, NBC's Law & Order, starring James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala, returns tonight with S26E06: "Do No Harm." After Walker (Ajala) and Calvino (Dale) learn the shocking motive behind the death of a medical student, Maroun (Halevi) and Price (Dancy) take on a case that blurs the lines between abiding by the law and doing what feels right. Check out the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode:

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E06: "Do No Harm" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 6: "Do No Harm" – When a medical student is found dead under suspicious circumstances, Walker and Calvino uncover a shocking motive. Price faces a defense that asks whether a crime was committed at all. Maroun struggles with what the law demands and what feels fair. Written by Art Alamo & Thomas Wong.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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