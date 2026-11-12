Law & Order S26E06: "Do No Harm" Preview: A Med Student Mystery

Law & Order S26E06, "Do No Harm," airs tonight as Walker and Calvino investigate the suspicious death of a med student.
A shocking motive drives the case, setting up a tense Law & Order episode with major moral and legal consequences.
Price faces a defense arguing no crime happened at all, while Maroun wrestles with what is legal versus what feels fair.
The preview includes the official synopsis, writing credits for Art Alamo and Thomas Wong, plus the trailer for "Do No Harm."
Following the milestone 600th episode of Law & Order: SVU, NBC's Law & Order, starring James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala, returns tonight with S26E06: "Do No Harm." After Walker (Ajala) and Calvino (Dale) learn the shocking motive behind the death of a medical student, Maroun (Halevi) and Price (Dancy) take on a case that blurs the lines between abiding by the law and doing what feels right. Check out the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's episode:
Law & Order Season 26 – S26E06: "Do No Harm" Preview
Law & Order Season 26 Episode 6: "Do No Harm" – When a medical student is found dead under suspicious circumstances, Walker and Calvino uncover a shocking motive. Price faces a defense that asks whether a crime was committed at all. Maroun struggles with what the law demands and what feels fair. Written by Art Alamo & Thomas Wong.
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Hettienne Park as Atty. Rebecca Fuller, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Hettienne Park as Atty. Rebecca Fuller, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: Hettienne Park as Atty. Rebecca Fuller — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Tow as Henry Zhou, Deborah S. Craig as Eleanor Zhou — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Deborah S. Craig as Eleanor Zhou, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: Philip Casnoff as Judge Cyrus — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) James Badge Dale as Det. Rob Calvino, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: James Badge Dale as Det. Rob Calvino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: James Badge Dale as Det. Rob Calvino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, James Badge Dale as Det. Rob Calvino — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Do No Harm" Episode 26006 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.