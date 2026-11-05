Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 26: Check Out Our S26E05: "Rage Bait" Preview

Was a college basketball player the victim of online hate that became all-too-real? Here's our preview for Law & Order S26E05: "Rage Bait."

Article Summary Law & Order Season 26 Episode 5, "Rage Bait," follows a slain college basketball star after a championship win.

Walker and Calvino trace the killing through a wave of online hate, revealing threats that spill into real life.

Price and Maroun face a tougher Law & Order courtroom fight when the defendant argues self-defense.

Get the key Law & Order details for "Rage Bait," including the official synopsis, trailer, and episode credits.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for NBC's Law & Order Season 26, starring James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala. In tonight's episode, S26E05: "Rage Bait," the murder of a college basketball star leads Walker (Ajala) and Calvino (Dale) down a trail that leads to online hate that may have become all-too-real. Meanwhile, Maroun (Halevi) and Price (Dancy) have their work cut out for them when the defendant in the case pleads self-defense. Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's case:

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E05: "Rage Bait" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 5: "Rage Bait" – When a college basketball star is shot dead after winning the championship game, Walker and Calvino uncover a trail of online vitriol that leads far beyond the internet. Price and Maroun face an uphill battle when the defendant claims self-defense. Written by Scott Gold & Ajani Jackson.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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