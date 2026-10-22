Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 26: Ep. 3: "Bad News" Preview: Secrets & Sources

Check out our updated preview for NBC's James Badge Dale, Hugh Dancy, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order Season 26, S26E03: "Bad News."

Article Summary Law & Order Season 26 Episode 3, "Bad News," centers on the murder of a prominent newspaper editor.

Walker and Calvino dig into tangled newsroom secrets that stall the homicide investigation at every turn.

Price faces a thorny legal and moral dilemma over press freedom, source protection, and the public's right to know.

The updated Law & Order preview includes the official synopsis, writing credit, and promo for NBC's "Bad News."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with NBC's James Badge Dale, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order Season 26. In tonight's episode, S26E03: "Bad News," Walker (David Ajala) and Calvino (James Badge Dale) have a hard time making "headlines" with their investigation into a murdered newspaper editor. Meanwhile, the case finds Price (Hugh Dancy) facing a serious legal/moral dilemma.

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E03: "Bad News" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 3: "Bad News" – When a prominent newspaper editor is murdered, Walker and Calvino uncover a web of newsroom secrets that obstructs their investigation. Price must weigh the public's right to know against a journalist's duty to protect a source. Written by Art Alamo.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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