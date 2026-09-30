Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order Season 26: S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Images Released

With NBC's Law & Order returning on Thursday, October 8th, here's a look at the official image gallery for S26E01 "Ghost in the Machine."

With only a little more than a week to go until NBC's Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order returns for its 26th season, we've got an early look at what's ahead. Along with the previously released trailer for the big October 8th return, we have an image gallery for S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" for you to check out:

Law & Order Season 26 – S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview

Law & Order Season 26 Episode 1: "Ghost in the Machine" –

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!