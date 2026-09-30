Law & Order Season 26: S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Images Released

With only a little more than a week to go until NBC's Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and David Ajala-starring Law & Order returns for its 26th season, we've got an early look at what's ahead. Along with the previously released trailer for the big October 8th return, we have an image gallery for S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" for you to check out:
Law & Order Season 26 – S26E01: "Ghost in the Machine" Preview
Law & Order Season 26 Episode 1: "Ghost in the Machine" –
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Vincent Kartheiser as Chuck Klein — (Photo by: NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker, Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Det. Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller, Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Kevyn Morrow as Judge Marty Chen — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Arjun Gupta as Mahesh Sharma — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Odelya Halevi as A.D.A. Samantha Maroun — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as D.A. Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: David Ajala as Det. Theo Walker — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Ghost In The Machine" Episode 26001 — Pictured: (l-r) Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady, Tim Creavin as Tommy Miller — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 26th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star. Dick Wolf is the creator and executive producer. Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.