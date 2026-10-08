Law & Order Squads Celebrate New Seasons at NYC's "Dun Dun Diner"

Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order marked their new seasons with an NBC After Dark celebration at NYC’s Dun Dun Diner.
Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Lena Waithe, and more joined the exclusive Rockefeller Center event.
Fans can visit the limited-run Law & Order Dun Dun Diner pop-up by reservation October 9-10 at Bill’s Bar & Burger.
Law & Order partners Ess-a-Bagel, Katz’s, Magnolia Bakery, and Serendipity3 debuted themed food and drink specials.
What better way to celebrate tonight's return of NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order than by firing up the grilling and hanging out the "Open For Business" sign on the "Dun Dun Diner" at Rockefeller Center in New York City? That's exactly what NBC did, sponsoring an exclusive "After Dark" party for cast members and celebrity guests. Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T, Aimé Donna Kelly, Peter Scanavino, Odelya Halevi, Corey Cott, Kevin Kane, Octavio Pisano, Natalee Linez, David Ajala, and Lena Waithe were just some the famous faces in attendance. Grammy-nominated artist Este Haim performed a special DJ set at the event, which served as a VIP preview to the limited-run pop-up that will be open for fans (by reservation) on Friday, October 9th, through Saturday, October 10th, at Bill's Bar & Burger.
This year's Elite Squad partners (including Ess-a-Bagel, Katz's Deli, Magnolia Bakery, and Serendipity3) created a number of specialty menu items. "Lox & Order" (an Ess-a-Bagel everything bagel stacked with plain cream cheese, nova, cucumber, fresh dill, and a squeeze of lemon), "The Benson" (a Katz's pastrami piled on seedless rye with coleslaw and Russian dressing), "Proof Is In The Pudding" (Magnolia Bakery's Iconic banana pudding gets a salted caramel twist, layered with vanilla wafers, fresh bananas, and creamy pudding), and "Fin Loves Coco" (Serendipity3's legendary Frrrozen Hot Chocolate made with a secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas, chocolate cold foam, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, cookie crumble and a pinch of Maldon sea salt).
Pictured: David Ajala in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: Dean Winters in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: James Badge Dale in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: Jelani Alladin in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: Odelya Halevi in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Tony Goldwyn, Mariska Hargitay in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Lena Waithe, Juliana Aiden Martinez in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: Aimé Donna Kelly in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: Precious Way in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: Corey Cott in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: Ice-T in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: Atmospheric in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: Peter Scanavino in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: James Badge Dale in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay, Este Haim in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) James Badge Dale, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, David Ajala in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Lena Waithe, Juliana Aiden Martinez in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Corey Cott, Kevin Kane in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Pictured: (l-r) Allison Siko, Nicky Torchia in New York, NY on October 7, 2026 — (Photo by: Landon Nordeman/NBC)
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 – S28E01: "Volition" Preview
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 1: "Volition" – When a sexual assault victim struggles to prove her case in court amid questions of consent and intoxication, Benson pursues a controversial strategy to make sure her voice is heard. A chance meeting with a jury consultant leads Benson down a path that threatens her longtime partnership with Carisi.
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr., Jelani Alladin as A.D.A. Aidan Hawkins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Jelani Alladin as A.D.A. Aidan Hawkins, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Lizzy Declement as Emily Dawson, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Lizzy Declement as Emily — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Danny Hayward as Daniel — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, J. Smith-Cameron as Gwen Sharpe — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Ice T as Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Lindsay Mendez as Atty. Andrea Vargas — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Jelani Alladin as A.D.A. Aidan Hawkins, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, J. Smith-Cameron as Lesley Allen — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: J. Smith-Cameron as Gwen Sharpe — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Jelani Alladin as A.D.A. Aidan Hawkins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Kelly, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin, Eric Nelson as Scott — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Kelly — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
"Volition" Episode 28001 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, J. Smith-Cameron as Lesley Allen — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.