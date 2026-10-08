Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order Squads Celebrate New Seasons at NYC's "Dun Dun Diner"

Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T, and more celebrated the returns of NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order at NYC's "Dun Dun Diner."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order marked their new seasons with an NBC After Dark celebration at NYC’s Dun Dun Diner.

Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Lena Waithe, and more joined the exclusive Rockefeller Center event.

Fans can visit the limited-run Law & Order Dun Dun Diner pop-up by reservation October 9-10 at Bill’s Bar & Burger.

Law & Order partners Ess-a-Bagel, Katz’s, Magnolia Bakery, and Serendipity3 debuted themed food and drink specials.

What better way to celebrate tonight's return of NBC's Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order than by firing up the grilling and hanging out the "Open For Business" sign on the "Dun Dun Diner" at Rockefeller Center in New York City? That's exactly what NBC did, sponsoring an exclusive "After Dark" party for cast members and celebrity guests. Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T, Aimé Donna Kelly, Peter Scanavino, Odelya Halevi, Corey Cott, Kevin Kane, Octavio Pisano, Natalee Linez, David Ajala, and Lena Waithe were just some the famous faces in attendance. Grammy-nominated artist Este Haim performed a special DJ set at the event, which served as a VIP preview to the limited-run pop-up that will be open for fans (by reservation) on Friday, October 9th, through Saturday, October 10th, at Bill's Bar & Burger.

This year's Elite Squad partners (including Ess-a-Bagel, Katz's Deli, Magnolia Bakery, and Serendipity3) created a number of specialty menu items. "Lox & Order" (an Ess-a-Bagel everything bagel stacked with plain cream cheese, nova, cucumber, fresh dill, and a squeeze of lemon), "The Benson" (a Katz's pastrami piled on seedless rye with coleslaw and Russian dressing), "Proof Is In The Pudding" (Magnolia Bakery's Iconic banana pudding gets a salted caramel twist, layered with vanilla wafers, fresh bananas, and creamy pudding), and "Fin Loves Coco" (Serendipity3's legendary Frrrozen Hot Chocolate made with a secret blend of 14 exotic cocoas, chocolate cold foam, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, cookie crumble and a pinch of Maldon sea salt).

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 – S28E01: "Volition" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 1: "Volition" – When a sexual assault victim struggles to prove her case in court amid questions of consent and intoxication, Benson pursues a controversial strategy to make sure her voice is heard. A chance meeting with a jury consultant leads Benson down a path that threatens her longtime partnership with Carisi.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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