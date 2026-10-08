Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU 600th Ep Has "A Lot of Mariska and Chris": Giddish

On TODAY, Law & Order: SVU star Kelli Giddish teased that there's "a lot of Mariska [Hargitay] and Chris [Meloni]" during the 600th episode.

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU returns tonight for Season 28, with Mariska Hargitay directing the landmark 600th episode.

Kelli Giddish teased the SVU 600th episode has “a lot of Mariska and Chris” as Benson and Stabler reunite.

Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler is set for a long-awaited return, making the milestone SVU episode a major event.

Giddish also revealed Dick Wolf visited the set, adding extra weight to Law & Order: SVU’s 600-episode celebration.

NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring and executive-producing Law & Order: SVU returns tonight, kicking off a 28th season that includes Hargitay directing the long-running series' 600th episode. And speaking of that milestone episode, we also know that Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler will be making his long-awaited return. But how much Benson (Hargitay) and Stabler can we expect? It sounds like quite a bit, based on what series star Kelli Giddish had to share earlier today on NBC's TODAY. While discussing the show's return, Giddish was asked about the 600th episode and Meloni's return. After joking that Benson and Stabler reuniting meant she didn't have to work as hard during filming, Giddish teased that the special episode has "a lot of Mariska and Chris" before adding that franchise creator and EP Dick Wolf stopped by the set as a show of support.

Here's a look at what Giddish had to share about Law & Order: SVU returning for Season 28 and the upcoming 600th episode, followed by a preview for tonight's season premiere:

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 – S28E01: "Volition" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 1: "Volition" – When a sexual assault victim struggles to prove her case in court amid questions of consent and intoxication, Benson pursues a controversial strategy to make sure her voice is heard. A chance meeting with a jury consultant leads Benson down a path that threatens her longtime partnership with Carisi.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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