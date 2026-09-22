Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU 600th Episode Will Include Benson-Stabler Reunion

It appears Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler will be back for the 600th episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU.

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU episode 600 will feature Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, reuniting him with Olivia Benson.

Meloni’s return marks his first SVU appearance since a brief cameo at the start of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Mariska Hargitay revealed she will direct SVU’s 600th episode, adding another major milestone to the NBC drama.

Hargitay said she and Meloni wanted the Benson-Stabler near-kiss to go further, with alternate takes filmed.

After a whole lot of folks expressed interest in making it a reality (more on that below), the 600th episode of Showrunner Michele Fazekas and NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring and executive-producing Law & Order: SVU will give fans another reason to celebrate, aside from the big episode milestone. TVLine is reporting that Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler will be back for the long-running series's big episode. Meloni's appearance will mark his first on the show since a brief appearance at the beginning of the 27th season.

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast heading into the summer, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and Meloni disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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"I hope so," Hargitay shared with Deadline Hollywood during NBCUniversal's Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon earlier this year. "That is a very heartening thing for both of us, that our relationship was so iconic culturally and that Benson and Stabler still resonates is deeply meaningful to me, and Chris and I, I'm sure you know, are very, very close. He's a very in-demand actor, so we'll see if the schedule is lined up," she added. "I love Chris and I love acting with Chris, so I'm always open to working with him and getting Benson and Stabler together. They're happiest when they're together."

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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