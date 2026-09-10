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Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens & Carrie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK/SNL, NCIS, Best Medicine, AHS 13, Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens, Tracker, Carrie, and more!

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with new season teases on Benson, Stabler, and squad pairings.

Avatar: Seven Havens reveals a new era set 225 years after Korra, expanding the franchise with major world-building.

Carrie drops an official trailer, while Tracker, NCIS, and American Horror Story 13 deliver fresh TV updates.

SNL UK, Star Trek, Survivor 51, Manifest, and more round out a packed daily lineup of must-read television news.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK/SNL, NCIS, Star Trek 60, Best Medicine, Entourage, AHS 13, Survivor 51, Law & Order: SVU, Avatar: Seven Havens, Manifest, Tracker, MTV VMAs, Howard Stern, Cupertino, Carrie, The Powerpuff Girls, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 10th, 2026:

SNL UK Host Jeff Goldblum on Why He's Hosting; Table Read Check-In

NCIS Showrunner on How Much Tony DiNozzo We're Getting in Season 24

Star Trek: Shatner & Takei Lead Montage Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Best Medicine Showrunner on Eden's Season 2 Plan, Martin/Louisa & More

Entourage Creator Calls Grenier & Piven's Ad "Trash": "Makes Me Puke"

American Horror Story: 13 Spotlights Marie Laveau; E07 & E08 Overviews

Survivor 51 Official Trailer Teases All Bets Are Off, Open Era Return

Law & Order: SVU Showrunner on Benson/Stabler, S28 Squad Pairings

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Preview: Get Ready to Cry Tonight, Comrades

Avatar: Seven Havens Team: New Series Set 225 Years After "Korra"

Manifest Spinoff "Arrivals" Leaves Room for OG Series Cast Cameos

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

The Center Seat Director Discusses Star Trek TNG, Kelvin Films & More

MTV VMAs 2026 Set to Honor Nirvana with Video Vanguard Award

The Traitors Canada Season 4 Teaser Video Reveals All 22 Players

Criminal Minds: Zach Gilford on Originally Auditioning to Play Reid

SNL 52 Kicks Off Sept. 26th; Jalen Brunson, Inde Navarrette & More

The Howard Stern Show Hits HBO Max on Sept. 17th: Official Trailer

Cupertino Official Trailer: "Robin Hood" Law Firm Takes on Big Tech

SNL Season 52: Writer/Performer Martin Herlihy Reportedly Departing

Mystery Science Theater 3000: "RiffTrax Experiments" Debuts New Intro

Carrie Official Trailer: All She Ever Wanted Was to Go to School

ManningCast Schedule Release Is As Over-the-Top As You Would Expect

Powerpuff Girls: Kane Embraced Fatherhood like Prof. Utonium: Daily

South Park, Dexter Returns, NCIS: Origins & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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