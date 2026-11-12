Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Episode 600 Preview: Stabler & Benson, Back Together

Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler returns in the 600th episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, S28E06: "Obedience."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU celebrates its 600th episode with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler reuniting with Olivia Benson.

SVU S28E06 “Obedience” revisits one of Benson’s earliest cases when doubts about an old conviction surface.

Benson and Stabler team up to uncover the truth, facing the fallout of choices they made as young detectives.

The preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and cast insights on the milestone and Stabler-Benson return.

NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Law & Order: SVU is celebrating a major milestone tonight – and it's reuniting a very popular duo to honor the occasion. That's right, Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson will be back together for the 600th episode, and we have an updated preview for S28E06: "Obedience" to check out. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we also have a look back at what the cast had to share about the season, making it to Episode 600, the impact of the Stabler-Benson reunion, and more.

Law & Order: SVU S28E06: "Obedience" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 6: "Obedience" – When questions arise about a conviction from one of Benson's earliest cases, she reunites with Stabler to uncover the truth; as the squad follows new leads, the pair must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives. Written by Michele Fazekas and directed by Mariska Hargitay.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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