Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Here's What's on Tap with S28E04: "Arcana"

The team investigates a clairvoyant's account of a nighttime assault in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E04: "Arcana."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU previews S28E04 "Arcana," as a clairvoyant’s assault account sends Benson’s squad in unexpected directions.

Tonight’s SVU case forces Curry to set aside skepticism as the investigation uncovers a secret buried for generations.

Stephanie March returns as ADA Alexandra Cabot in Episode 9, marking her first Law & Order: SVU appearance since 2018.

Season 28 also builds toward SVU’s 600th episode, directed by Mariska Hargitay, with Christopher Meloni returning.

NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU is back tonight with a case involving a clairvoyant whose assault claims lead the team in some unexpected directions. But before we get to our updated preview for S28E04: "Arcana," a quick reminder that Stephanie March is returning as ADA Alexandra Cabot in the ninth episode. The episode will mark eight years since March's first appearance on the long-running series, April 2018's S19E19: "Sunk Cost Fallacy." Prior to that, March's Cabot last appeared in Law & Order: SVU as a recurring character in Season 13 (the first season without Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler). March's return comes during a season that will mark the milestone 600th episode (directed by Hargitay) and also feature the return of Meloni's Stabler.

Law & Order: SVU S28E04 "Arcana" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 4: "Arcana" – When a clairvoyant's account of a nighttime assault raises more questions than answers, Curry must put her skepticism aside to uncover the truth. The squad's investigation reveals a long-buried secret that has haunted one family for generations. Written by Brant Englestein.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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