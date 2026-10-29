Law & Order: SVU Preview: Here's What's on Tap with S28E04: "Arcana"

Law & Order: SVU previews S28E04 "Arcana," as a clairvoyant’s assault account sends Benson’s squad in unexpected directions.
Tonight’s SVU case forces Curry to set aside skepticism as the investigation uncovers a secret buried for generations.
Stephanie March returns as ADA Alexandra Cabot in Episode 9, marking her first Law & Order: SVU appearance since 2018.
Season 28 also builds toward SVU’s 600th episode, directed by Mariska Hargitay, with Christopher Meloni returning.
NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU is back tonight with a case involving a clairvoyant whose assault claims lead the team in some unexpected directions. But before we get to our updated preview for S28E04: "Arcana," a quick reminder that Stephanie March is returning as ADA Alexandra Cabot in the ninth episode. The episode will mark eight years since March's first appearance on the long-running series, April 2018's S19E19: "Sunk Cost Fallacy." Prior to that, March's Cabot last appeared in Law & Order: SVU as a recurring character in Season 13 (the first season without Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler). March's return comes during a season that will mark the milestone 600th episode (directed by Hargitay) and also feature the return of Meloni's Stabler.
Law & Order: SVU S28E04 "Arcana" Preview
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 4: "Arcana" – When a clairvoyant's account of a nighttime assault raises more questions than answers, Curry must put her skepticism aside to uncover the truth. The squad's investigation reveals a long-buried secret that has haunted one family for generations. Written by Brant Englestein.
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson – (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Riti Sachdeva as Madame Zorrill — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Susannah Flood as Beatrice Witt — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Arcana" Episode 28004 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.