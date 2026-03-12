Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Here's Our S27E15: "Thirsty" Preview

An assault at a celebrity convention leads to a murder investigation in NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU S27E15: "Thirsty."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU S27E15 "Thirsty" premieres tonight on NBC, starring Mariska Hargitay as Benson.

An assault at a celebrity convention triggers a complex murder investigation for the SVU squad.

Curry faces a tempting new career opportunity, adding intrigue to the team's dynamic this episode.

Check out the official episode overview, preview trailer, and image gallery for tonight's intense case.

Welcome back to a big night of serious crime-solving on NBC. Set up between the franchise's original series and the second season of The Hunting Party, we've got a new episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU set to hit our screens tonight. In S27E15: "Thirsty," Benson (Hargitay) and the squad tackle a case of "He Said, She Said" with deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) is presented with a career opportunity that might be too hard to pass up. Here's a look at the official overview, the episode trailer, and images for tonight's episode. We've got a look at the official overview, as well as a preview trailer and just-released image gallery for tonight's chapter waiting for you below. In addition, we have a little something extra for all of you Benson-Stabler (Christopher Meloni) fans:

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 15: "Thirsty" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 15: "Thirsty" – Reports of an assault by a guest at a celebrity fan convention lead to a murder investigation; Tynan presents Capt. Curry with a career opportunity. Directed by Michael Smith and written by Kevin Hynes.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 27th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

