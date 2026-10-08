Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Season 28 Ep. 1: "Volition" Preview

With NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU returning tonight for Season 28, here's our updated preview for S28E01: "Volition."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU returns tonight with Season 28 premiere "Volition," opening with a case that shakes Olivia Benson.

In S28E01, a sexual assault case centered on consent and intoxication pushes Benson toward a controversial move.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas says the premiere forces Benson to question whether justice around sex crimes has truly changed.

Season 28 also teases a major SVU milestone, a new jury consultant, and the return of Christopher Meloni's Stabler.

We've got a Mariska Hargitay-directed 600th episode on the way, the addition of J. Smith-Cameron's jury consultant, Lesley Allen, and the return of Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. As if the return of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Law & Order: SVU wasn't already a big deal, the hit procedural has a whole lot of good stuff planned for the 28th season. Tonight, the season kicks off with S28E01: "Volition," where a shocking case has Benson (Hargitay) questioning if there's been a point to her nearly three decades of work on the Special Victims Unit. Here's a look at our updated preview:

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 – S28E01: "Volition" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 1: "Volition" – When a sexual assault victim struggles to prove her case in court amid questions of consent and intoxication, Benson pursues a controversial strategy to make sure her voice is heard. A chance meeting with a jury consultant leads Benson down a path that threatens her longtime partnership with Carisi.

"Benson is the boss, so when she's despairing or disillusioned, you're not going to really talk to your employees, the people who are your subordinates, because as much as she's friends with them and she's friends with Rollins [Kelli Giddish], as a good manager, you're not going to do that," Fazekas explained to TV Insider regarding the addition of Cameron's jury consultant Gwen Sharpe to the cast. "So, I like giving her somebody who's very, very experienced in a different way, who she can sort of have these conversations with. So J. Smith-Cameron is coming in, she's great." Smith-Cameron's Sharpe couldn't arrive on the scene soon enough, with Olivia beginning to process just how long she's been on the job and what she's experienced.

"What I got interested in this season was somewhat inspired by the case that we are doing in the first episode, which is a case that really highlights as far as we have come in the investigation of sex crimes and in how we as a society view sexual assault and how we define sexual assault; in some ways we're still back 30 years ago," Fazekas said. "It's a case that is really kind of disheartening for Benson. And she ends up sort of saying like, 'Oh, in some ways, yes, nothing has changed.' I wanted to see what she does with that, and so how does Benson push against her own boundaries?"

Fazekas continued, "How does Benson push further to get justice and even sort of challenge her own ideas of what is ethical and what is the right thing to do? How far will she go to get justice? I like playing with those boundaries and pushing against them because it is a little bit of being, not despair so much, but certainly disillusioned as you can be with the justice system when things seem to be so stacked against you. I like putting her in that spot and seeing what she does with it."

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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