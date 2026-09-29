Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S28E01: "Volition" Image Gallery, Overview Released

With NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU returning on October 8th, check out the overview and images for S28E01: "Volition."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU Season 28 premieres October 8 on NBC, with S28E01 "Volition" kicking off Benson’s latest case.

In "Volition," Benson fights for a sexual assault victim as consent and intoxication questions complicate the case.

A meeting with jury consultant Lesley Allen sends Benson down a risky path that could shake her bond with Carisi.

Mariska Hargitay also reveals she will direct SVU’s 600th episode and teases more story ahead for Benson and Stabler.

With all of the buzz about Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler making his return for the 600th episode (and possibly more), we've got a look at what's ahead with the Season 28 premiere of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring and executive-producing Law & Order: SVU. Along with an official overview, NBC released an image gallery that introduces us to J. Smith-Cameron's jury consultant, Lesley Allen, who is set to have an impact on Benson's (Hargitay) life as she questions her nearly three decades of work on the Special Victims Unit. Here's a look at S28E01: "Volition":

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 – S28E01: "Volition" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 1: "Volition" – When a sexual assault victim struggles to prove her case in court amid questions of consent and intoxication, Benson pursues a controversial strategy to make sure her voice is heard. A chance meeting with a jury consultant leads Benson down a path that threatens her longtime partnership with Carisi.

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast heading into the summer, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and Meloni disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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"I hope so," Hargitay shared with Deadline Hollywood during NBCUniversal's Emmys Kick-Off Luncheon earlier this year. "That is a very heartening thing for both of us, that our relationship was so iconic culturally and that Benson and Stabler still resonates is deeply meaningful to me, and Chris and I, I'm sure you know, are very, very close. He's a very in-demand actor, so we'll see if the schedule is lined up," she added. "I love Chris and I love acting with Chris, so I'm always open to working with him and getting Benson and Stabler together. They're happiest when they're together."

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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