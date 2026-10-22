Law & Order: SVU S28E03 "Anonymity" Preview: Bruno's Breaking Point

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 3, "Anonymity," keeps the intensity high as the squad tackles a harrowing case.
SVU goes all-in to shut down a dark web child trafficking network exploiting young victims across the internet.
A clash with federal investigators threatens the case, raising the stakes as the unit races to protect children.
Bruno edges toward a breaking point, with his fierce drive to save victims pushing him into dangerous territory.
We can safely say that the 28th season of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU hit the ground running when it comes to intensity – and that looks to continue tonight. S28E03: "Anonymity" finds the unit going all-in in its efforts to shut down an online network trafficking children – an investigation that could push Bruno (Kevin Kane) deep into Stabler territory. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's case:
Law & Order: SVU S28E03 "Anonymity" Preview
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 3: "Anonymity" – As SVU races to dismantle a dark web network exploiting young children, a conflict with federal investigators threatens the case. Bruno's determination to protect the victims pushes him to a breaking point. Written by Nicholas P. Evangelista.
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Clara Bishop as Gemma, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Whitney Andrews as Sears, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Nanrisa Lee as Lauren Fei, Jeremy London Hays as Craig Lynch, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: (l-r) Jeremy London Hays as Craig Lynch. Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Jeremy London Hays as Craig Lynch — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Nanrisa Lee as Lauren Fei — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Anonymity" Episode 28003 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.