Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S28E03 "Anonymity" Preview: Bruno's Breaking Point

Has Bruno reached his breaking point? Here's our preview for NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, S28E03: "Anonymity."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 3, "Anonymity," keeps the intensity high as the squad tackles a harrowing case.

SVU goes all-in to shut down a dark web child trafficking network exploiting young victims across the internet.

A clash with federal investigators threatens the case, raising the stakes as the unit races to protect children.

Bruno edges toward a breaking point, with his fierce drive to save victims pushing him into dangerous territory.

We can safely say that the 28th season of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU hit the ground running when it comes to intensity – and that looks to continue tonight. S28E03: "Anonymity" finds the unit going all-in in its efforts to shut down an online network trafficking children – an investigation that could push Bruno (Kevin Kane) deep into Stabler territory. Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's case:

Law & Order: SVU S28E03 "Anonymity" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 3: "Anonymity" – As SVU races to dismantle a dark web network exploiting young children, a conflict with federal investigators threatens the case. Bruno's determination to protect the victims pushes him to a breaking point. Written by Nicholas P. Evangelista.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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