Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S28E05: "Forsaken" Preview: Jalen Brunson Guest Stars

New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson guest stars as Det. Jay Madison on NBC's Law & Order: SVU S28E05: "Forsaken."

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU S28E05 "Forsaken" spotlights Knicks star Jalen Brunson guest starring as Det. Jay Madison.

Olivia Benson and the squad investigate a wedding reception assault that takes a dark turn in "Forsaken."

Carisi's push for justice hits a major obstacle when a key witness refuses to cooperate with the case.

The "Forsaken" preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and fresh details on tonight's SVU episode.

New York Knicks superstar and NBA Champion Jalen Brunson will be bringing Det. Jay Madison to life in tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU, and we've got an updated look at what tonight's episode, S28E05: "Forsaken," has to offer. While Olivia (Hargitay) and the team investigate an assault at a wedding reception that takes a wicked turn, Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) case could go up in smoke when a key witness refuses to cooperate. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's case:

Law & Order: SVU S28E05: "Forsaken" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 5: "Forsaken" – When a wedding guest is assaulted at the reception, Benson and the squad uncover a secret that changes the course of the investigation; Carisi's pursuit of justice becomes increasingly complicated when key witnesses refuse to cooperate. Written by Justine Ferrara and directed by Steve Boyum.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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