Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S28E05 Preview: Meet Jalen Brunson's Det. Jay Madison

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson debuts as Det. Jay Madison in NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E05: "Forsaken." Here's a preview...

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 5 spotlights New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as Det. Jay Madison.

The “Forsaken” preview includes the promo trailer and official overview for Brunson’s first SVU appearance.

Olivia Benson and the squad investigate an assault at a wedding reception that uncovers a game-changing secret.

Season 28 keeps building momentum with major returns ahead, making Brunson’s SVU debut another must-watch event.

We already knew that this season of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU was going to be a big one, with Stephanie March returning as ADA Alexandra Cabot in the ninth episode and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler returning for the Hargitay-directed 600th episode. And now, we're getting our best look at yet another reason why this season is extra special. New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson will portray Det. Jay Madison and star opposite Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson in S28E05: "Forsaken," and we have the promo trailer, official overview, and image gallery for this Thursday's case waiting for you below:

Law & Order: SVU S28E05: "Forsaken" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 5: "Forsaken" – When a wedding guest is assaulted at the reception, Benson and the squad uncover a secret that changes the course of the investigation; Carisi's pursuit of justice becomes increasingly complicated when key witnesses refuse to cooperate. Written by Justine Ferrara and directed by Steve Boyum.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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