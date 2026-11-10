Law & Order: SVU S28E06 Preview: Stabler Returns for 600th Episode

Law & Order: SVU celebrates its 600th episode as Elliot Stabler reunites with Olivia Benson in S28E06, "Obedience."
The milestone episode revisits one of Benson's earliest cases, forcing Benson and Stabler to question a past conviction.
As fresh leads emerge, the former partners must face how their choices as young detectives still carry consequences.
Get the official Law & Order: SVU overview and trailer details for the NBC event written by Michele Fazekas.
This is the big one, folks! This Thursday, Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson for the 600th episode of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Law & Order: SVU. We've got an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for the big event, S28E06: "Obedience," as Benson and Stabler dig into one of Benson's earliest cases – and re-examine their roles as young detectives years ago.
Law & Order: SVU S28E06: "Obedience" Preview
Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 6: "Obedience" – When questions arise about a conviction from one of Benson's earliest cases, she reunites with Stabler to uncover the truth; as the squad follows new leads, the pair must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives. Written by Michele Fazekas and directed by Mariska Hargitay.
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Laura Innes as Sandra — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Laura Innes as Sandra Garza — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renée Kelly, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Laura Innes as Sandra — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia, Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renée Kelly, Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kathleen Chalfant as Mother Eusebia — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — "Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Jelani Alladin as A.D.A. Aidan Hawkins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renée Kelly, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renée Kelly — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Corey Cott as Det. Jake Griffin, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Obedience" Episode 28006 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.