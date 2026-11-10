Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU S28E06 Preview: Stabler Returns for 600th Episode

Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler returns in this week's 600th episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E06: "Obedience." Here's a look!

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU celebrates its 600th episode as Elliot Stabler reunites with Olivia Benson in S28E06, "Obedience."

The milestone episode revisits one of Benson's earliest cases, forcing Benson and Stabler to question a past conviction.

As fresh leads emerge, the former partners must face how their choices as young detectives still carry consequences.

Get the official Law & Order: SVU overview and trailer details for the NBC event written by Michele Fazekas.

This is the big one, folks! This Thursday, Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson for the 600th episode of NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Law & Order: SVU. We've got an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for the big event, S28E06: "Obedience," as Benson and Stabler dig into one of Benson's earliest cases – and re-examine their roles as young detectives years ago.

Law & Order: SVU S28E06: "Obedience" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 Episode 6: "Obedience" – When questions arise about a conviction from one of Benson's earliest cases, she reunites with Stabler to uncover the truth; as the squad follows new leads, the pair must confront the consequences of the choices they made as young detectives. Written by Michele Fazekas and directed by Mariska Hargitay.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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