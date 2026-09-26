Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs & Family Guy Halloween: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs, Family Guy, South Park, MJF/WWE, MTV VMAs, YAGA, SNL UK, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Scrubs leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with ABC's new Season 2 return images and a cast quiz fans will want to see.

Law & Order: SVU teases more Benson and Stabler, while Family Guy previews a hellish Halloween special.

South Park posts big Season 29 premiere numbers as Mary Poppins goes dark and Doctor Who faces BBC budget worries.

MJF, the 2026 MTV VMAs, YAGA, SNL UK, and more round out a packed TV and pop culture news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Law & Order: SVU, Scrubs, Family Guy Halloween Special, South Park/South America, Mary Poppins, MJF/WWE, 2026 MTV VMAs, YAGA, SNL UK, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 26th, 2026:

Law & Order: SVU: Hargitay Teasing More Meloni/Stabler This Season?

Scrubs: ABC Releases New Image Galleries for 2-Episode Season 2 Return

Family Guy Halloween Special Trailer: Brian & Stewie Reign in Hell

South Park/South America Season 29 Premiere: 4.2M Viewers Over 3 Days

Mary Poppins Going Dark? New, Serious Series Now In The Works

MJF Tops 2026 PWI 500: Why the List Should Be WWE Superstars Only

2026 MTV VMAs: Teyana Taylor, David Corenswet & More Set to Present

YAGA: Hudson Williams-Starring Mystery-Thriller Gets Official Trailer

SNL UK Spotlight Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rachel Chinouriri in New Promo

Sirius Dice Reveals New Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Items

Doctor Who Tender: BBC Head Brittin's Financial Forecast Isn't Good

How Well Do Scrubs Stars Braff, Chalke & Faison Know Their Show?

Tracker, Yellowjackets, Elsbeth & Sex Criminals: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!