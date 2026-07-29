Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Mariska Hargitay Is In Full-On Benson Mode

With Law & Order: SVU Season 28 now filming on the streets of NYC, check out a look at Mariska Hargitay in full-on Capt. Olivia Benson mode.

Article Summary Law & Order: SVU Season 28 is filming in NYC, with Mariska Hargitay back in full Capt. Olivia Benson mode.

Ice-T confirmed Fin will appear in nearly every SVU Season 28 episode as the NBC drama returns on October 8.

Mariska Hargitay says she will direct Law & Order: SVU episode 600, marking a major milestone next season.

Hargitay revealed she and Christopher Meloni wanted Benson and Stabler’s near-kiss to go further in SVU.

Earlier this month, Ice-T had some good news to share regarding the upcoming 28th season of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring and executive-producing Law & Order: SVU. With the long-running series set to return on Thursday, October 8th, Ice-T not only announced that Season 28 filming would kick off in the middle of the month, but also that his character, Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, would be around a whole lot more this season. Earlier today, Hargitay hit social media and kept things direct and to the point. With a caption that simply read, "28 🖤," Hargitay posted an image of herself in full-on badass "Captain Olivia Benson" mode (which you can check out on Instagram). In addition, a great behind-the-scenes look at Hargitay with a young fan from earlier today has been rumbling around on social media, and it's definitely worth a look.

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Heading into its 28th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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