Posted in: NBA, NBC, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: Knicks, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Star/EP Mariska Hargitay Drops Jalen Brunson Tease

New York Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson sharing screen time with Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay? Sounds like it's going to happen...

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay teased on TODAY that New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson could be heading to Law & Order: SVU.

The Law & Order: SVU star and executive producer hinted she and Brunson already have something in the works.

Hargitay discussed Brunson while promoting her Emmy hosting gig and Broadway run during her TODAY interview.

Brunson previously named Law & Order: SVU as a dream next step after leading the Knicks to an NBA title.

Breaking news (kinda), people! We have a major update on whether or not New York Knicks Star and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson will see his dream fulfilled and spend some screen time with Law & Order: SVU star/EP (and devoted Knicks fan) Mariska Hargitay. Checking in with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hargitay hit on a wide range of topics – including her upcoming gig hosting the 2026 Emmy Awards and her recent Broadway run. But when the topic turned to Brunson, Hargitay had a ten-ton tease to drop: "And I'm hoping that we might… don't tell anyone… see him on 'SVU,'" Hargitay responded. When Guthrie promised not to tell anyone, Hargitay added, "Don't tell anyone. We've got something in the works."

June 18th was a day to celebrate the New York Knicks, and that's exactly what New York City did, with an NYC packed to the rafters to honor the NBA champs along the "Canyon of Heroes." On Wednesday night, the news hit on social media that Hargitay would be joining Brunson on his parade float – and that's exactly what she did for today's festivities:

You just helped lead the New York Knicks to their first NBA title in over half a century. You were named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. You will never have to pay for a meal in NYC for the rest of your life. You can pretty much assume you'll be drinking for free, too. What's the first thing on your plate? Normally, we hear athletes say, "I'm going to Disneyworld" – but not Brunson. Asked what was next for him on the way back to the Knicks locker room to celebrate the history-making win, Brunson was asked what was next – and it seemed like a role on NBC's long-running Hargitay-starring series was on his agenda.

Here's a look at Brunson making it clear that he's got that "DUN-DUN" on his brain, and it's not going away:

What's next for @jalenbrunson1 after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years? pic.twitter.com/1doCVR3qhK — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

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