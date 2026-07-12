Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice-T Confirms Fin Will Be in Every S28 Episode

Fans of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU looking for more of Fin during Season 28 are going to like what Ice-T had to say.

Article Summary Ice-T confirms Fin will appear in every Law & Order: SVU Season 28 episode.

The Law & Order: SVU star spoke with TMZ as production on Season 28 could begin this week.

Ice-T previously shared that Law & Order: SVU Season 28 filming would kick off in July ahead of its October return.

Mariska Hargitay also revealed she will direct SVU's 600th episode, adding major buzz to the upcoming season.

It was just as July was kicking in when Ice-T dropped some good news regarding the upcoming 28th season of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring and executive-producing Law & Order: SVU. With the long-running series set to return at the beginning of October, Ice-T posted that Season 28 filming would kick off in the middle of the month. With this week possibly being that week, the rap artist and actor had even more good news to share with fans of his character, Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola. During an interview with TMZ, Ice-T noted how he was able to work on personal projects during his downtime on Season 27. But when it comes to the upcoming season,

Here's a look at that clip from TMZ's interview with Ice-T, where he confirms that

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Ice-T's heating his TV career back up … because after a part-time role on season 27 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," he promises fans will see him in every episode of season 28. pic.twitter.com/gy9xxiSmao — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2026

And here's a look back at Ice T's post from earlier this month, dropping good news about the start of production:

SVU we start back filming Season28 Mid July! @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/4ZAAbDbzjq — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 1, 2026

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Heading into its 28th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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