Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU Star Ice T: Season 28 Begins Filming "Mid July"

On Wednesday evening, Law & Order: SVU star Ice T took to social media to let fans know that Season 28 begins filming in "mid July."

Article Summary Ice T says Law & Order: SVU Season 28 starts filming in mid July, giving fans a fresh production update.

NBC previously set Law & Order: SVU Season 28 to premiere on October 8, locking in the next return date.

Mariska Hargitay revealed she will direct Law & Order: SVU episode 600, a major milestone for the series.

Hargitay says she and Christopher Meloni wanted the Benson-Stabler near-kiss to go further, but Dick Wolf disagreed.

After having a whole lot of fun these past few weeks, enjoying the New York Knicks' run to their first NBA title in over half a century and the very cool friendship between Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay, we've got a very cool update to pass along – and it comes courtesy of none other than the icon himself, Ice T. Sharing a compilation clip of some his best "Law & Order" moments, Ice T dropped the heads up that Season 28 will kick off filming in "mid July." Earlier this month, we learned that Law & Order: SVU Season 28 would kick off on October 8th.

Here's a look at Ice T's post from Wednesday, offering the good news:

SVU we start back filming Season28 Mid July! @WolfEnt pic.twitter.com/4ZAAbDbzjq — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 1, 2026

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Heading into its 28th season on NBC, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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