Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU: Stephanie March's ADA Alexandra Cabot Returning

Stephanie March's ADA Alexandra Cabot will return during the ninth episode of NBC's Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU Season 28.

Article Summary Stephanie March returns as ADA Alexandra Cabot in Law & Order: SVU Season 28, appearing in the ninth episode.

Cabot’s comeback gives Law & Order: SVU fans a major reunion, with more details on her return still under wraps.

March last appeared on Law & Order: SVU in 2018, with Cabot’s previous recurring run coming in Season 13.

The Law & Order: SVU season also includes the 600th episode and the highly anticipated return of Christopher Meloni.

In a season that has already been making headlines, NBC and Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Mariska Hargitay-starring Law & Order: SVU is making more news as they welcome back a very familiar face. Stephanie March is set to return as ADA Alexandra Cabot in the ninth episode of Season 28. No additional details were released, though we have a safe feeling that we will be hearing from the cast and creative team about March's return. The episode will mark eight years since March's first appearance on the long-running series, April 2018's S19E19: "Sunk Cost Fallacy." Prior to that, March's Cabot last appeared in Law & Order: SVU as a recurring character in Season 13 (the first season without Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler). March's return comes during a season that will mark the milestone 600th episode (directed by Hargitay) and also feature the return of Meloni's Stabler.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is the longest-running primetime drama in American television history. Now in its 28th season on NBC and Peacock, this hard-hitting and emotional series chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Blending ripped-from-the-headlines storytelling with deeply human characters defined by empathy and resilience, SVU continues to entertain, challenge, and connect audiences across generations.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly star. Dick Wolf, Michele Fazekas, Mariska Hargitay, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski executive produce. NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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