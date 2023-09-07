Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bass reeves, lawmen, paramount, preview, taylor sheridan, trailer

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Official Trailer Previews Sheridan, Oyelowo Series

Premiering on November 5th, here's the official trailer for Paramount+ and EPs Taylor Sheridan & David Oyelowo's Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Last month, Paramount+ released an early teaser and preview images for the Chad Feehan-created, Taylor Sheridan-executive produced, and David Oyelowo-starring & executive-produced Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Set to bring the story of Reeves (portrayed by Oyelowo) to life, the series shines a spotlight on the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River- known to many as the greatest frontier hero in American history. Working as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory during the Post-Reconstruction era, Reeves would go on to capture over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals – without ever being wounded. Now, a little more than a month later, we're getting a better look at what we can expect with the release of an official trailer ahead of its November debut.

With the streaming series set to hit Paramount+ on November 5th, here's a look at the official trailer & previously-released teaser for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, as well as an overview/rundown of the upcoming Oyelowo-starring series:

This is the untold story of the greatest American lawman… Can you handle the weight of the badge? Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres November 5, streaming only on #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/qO97PCcsDa — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) September 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology series with future iterations to follow featuring other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Joining Oyelowo are Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn, Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow, Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves, Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce, Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones, and Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves. The anthology series' recurring cast includes Garrett Hedlund as Garrett Montgomery and Donald Sutherland as Judge Isaac Parker, as well as Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Shea Whigham. Sheridan, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, David Hutkin, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, and Bob Yari serve as executive producers. Bosque Ranch Productions, Yoruba Saxon, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios are producing.

