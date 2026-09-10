Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: legends, sons of anarchy

Legends: Charlie Hunnam on Making "Sons of Anarchy" Reunion a Reality

FX's Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam offers some insights into how he pushed to make the limited-series reunion "Legends" a reality.

Article Summary Charlie Hunnam says Sons of Anarchy reunion series Legends grew from dreams of reuniting with the cast.

FX and Hulu's Legends brings the Sons of Anarchy cast to a fan convention where a real-world threat erupts.

Hunnam reveals he repurposed a spec film idea and kept pushing for years to get Sons of Anarchy: Legends made.

Theo Rossi says the Sons of Anarchy revival has been discussed for years, calling Legends a wild, smart new take.

It might not be the reunion we expected, but Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff's Legends sounds like it could be a winner, just from the surprise factor alone. Given a green light and set for FX and Hulu, the series finds the cast of the popular series getting the band back together at a fan convention after more than a decade. But the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood faces a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they have ever faced in their show. Joining Hunnam for the original series are Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi (with additional cast to be announced). While promoting Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, Hunnam shared with E! News about how the unique reunion idea became a reality.

"To put it in sort of simple terms, I wanted to figure out a way. I'd been having just a lot of dreams about being on set with that cast again, and I realized there was something in my subconscious that was yearning to bring that crew back together," Hunnam said about how the idea behind the reunion first began to take shape. "I had written a spec film that I repurposed that idea basically into this. But really, the desire to get that group of people that I love, and this moment in time, that was really important to us, and be able to go and play with that crew again. But it's very exciting."

With Legends, as well as with other projects he's worked on, Hunnam more than understands how long it takes for something to get a green light from Hollywood these days. "I've been writing since 2005, and it's very hard to get something made. And I would get some real traction and some momentum built up, and then I'd go and do two acting jobs back-to-back, and nine months later, we'd lost all of the inertia. So, this was something that I just really – I stayed on it and stayed on it and stayed on it. It's very exciting to get the crew back together," he added.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month in support of his and Perlman's film Come With Me, Rossi offered some insights into the project – including how long it's been in the planning stages. "We've been talking about it for years. We would always roughly hint at it, like, 'Well, it might happen,' and [fans and press] were like, 'What do you mean, like, the First 9? Or the kids when they're older?' By the way, all great ideas. I would love to watch a First 9 show about when they're coming back in 1968, and the two brothers being older and battling over the memory of their dad would also be amazing. Obviously, none of that works with all of us in it," Rossi shared. "So Charlie had this idea, and it's one of those that is just so crazy it might work. Charlie's such a great writer, and he has so much passion for how he wanted to do this. It's like 'Galaxy Quest' meets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm;' it's this heightened, crazy world."

Rossi continued, "We spent eight years together, and really spent the time, like I'm talking holidays together, riding our motorcycles to bars together, being at Dayton [Callie's] house in the pool every weekend. I've done five shows since, and I know that doesn't exist anymore. We were all just this group of character actors who thought maybe this thing will work — and then it just exploded. It changed everything, and it made us tighter. And when Charlie came up with this, however many years ago, we all so wanted it to happen, but you need a lot of things to fall into place. And now that it is, it's gonna be one incredible ride. I've read a lot of scripts, and he's done something very different, very smart."

Developed and executive-produced by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, with Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel, and Jackie Cohn also serving as executive producers, FX's Legends will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television. Hunnam is heading back to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award. He is currently in production on the upcoming BBC series adaptation of John le Carré's novel, Legacy of Spies, and is also set to appear in Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and Prime Video's Criminal.

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