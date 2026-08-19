Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: legends, SoA, sons of anarchy

Legends: Hunnam Reunites "Sons of Anarchy" Cast for Meta-Thriller

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff are reuniting the SOA cast for the FX and Hulu meta-thriller limited series, Legends.

Article Summary Charlie Hunnam reunites the Sons of Anarchy cast for Legends, a new FX and Hulu meta-thriller limited series.

Legends follows the SOA cast at a fan convention, where a reunion turns dangerous as fiction collides with reality.

Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Kim Coates, Theo Rossi and more are set to return alongside Hunnam.

FX calls Legends a bold, entertaining love letter to Sons of Anarchy with a fresh meta twist for longtime fans.

When is a Sons of Anarchy reunion not a Sons of Anarchy reunion? When it's Legends, a new original limited series that stems from Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, and is set for FX and Hulu. The meta-thriller finds the cast of the popular series reuniting at a fan convention after more than a decade. But the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show. Joining Hunnam on the project are Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi (with additional cast to be announced).

"When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision," shared Nick Grad, FX Entertainment President, about the upcoming limited series. "Charlie's talents are on full display as a writer, performer, and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know." Short of a prequel, the finale of Sons of Anarchy made a legit on-screen reunion impossible; props to Hunnam for developing a unique "gift" for SOA fans.

Developed and executive-produced by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, with Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel, and Jackie Cohn also serving as executive producers, FX's Legends will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television. Hunnam is heading back to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award. He is currently in production on the upcoming BBC series adaptation of John le Carré's novel, Legacy of Spies, and is also set to appear in Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and Prime Video's Criminal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!