Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: legends, sons of anarchy

Legends: Sons of Anarchy Reunion Like Galaxy Quest Meets CYE: Rossi

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi offered some new insights into Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff's meta SOA reunion limited series.

Article Summary FX and Hulu’s Sons of Anarchy reunion series Legends brings Charlie Hunnam, Theo Rossi, and more back in a meta twist.

Legends follows the Sons of Anarchy cast at a fan convention where fiction and reality collide amid a dangerous threat.

Theo Rossi says the Sons of Anarchy reunion has been discussed for years, with Charlie Hunnam driving the wild concept.

Rossi describes Legends as Galaxy Quest meets Curb Your Enthusiasm, calling the scripts smart, different, and chaotic.

FX's Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam and Jonathan Groff hit fans with a huge surprise in August with the news that the SOA cast would be reuniting – but not for the kind of reunion you would expect. Given a green light and set for FX and Hulu, the original limited series Legends finds the cast of the popular series getting the band back together at a fan convention after more than a decade. But the line between life and art blurs as the fractured brotherhood finds itself up against a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they ever faced in their show. Joining Hunnam on the project are Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates, and Theo Rossi (with additional cast to be announced). Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in support of his and Perlman's film Come With Me, Rossi offered some insights into the project – including how long it's been in the planning stages.

"We've been talking about it for years. We would always roughly hint at it, like, 'Well, it might happen,' and [fans and press] were like, 'What do you mean, like, the First 9? Or the kids when they're older?' By the way, all great ideas. I would love to watch a First 9 show about when they're coming back in 1968, and the two brothers being older and battling over the memory of their dad would also be amazing. Obviously, none of that works with all of us in it," Rossi shared. "So Charlie had this idea, and it's one of those that is just so crazy it might work. Charlie's such a great writer, and he has so much passion for how he wanted to do this. It's like 'Galaxy Quest' meets 'Curb Your Enthusiasm;' it's this heightened, crazy world."

Rossi continued, "We spent eight years together, and really spent the time, like I'm talking holidays together, riding our motorcycles to bars together, being at Dayton [Callie's] house in the pool every weekend. I've done five shows since, and I know that doesn't exist anymore. We were all just this group of character actors who thought maybe this thing will work — and then it just exploded. It changed everything, and it made us tighter. And when Charlie came up with this, however many years ago, we all so wanted it to happen, but you need a lot of things to fall into place. And now that it is, it's gonna be one incredible ride. I've read a lot of scripts, and he's done something very different, very smart."

Developed and executive-produced by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, with Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel, and Jackie Cohn also serving as executive producers, FX's Legends will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television. Hunnam is heading back to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award. He is currently in production on the upcoming BBC series adaptation of John le Carré's novel, Legacy of Spies, and is also set to appear in Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and Prime Video's Criminal.

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