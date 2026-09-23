Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: LEGO One Piece, one piece

LEGO One Piece Crew Spotlighted in New Netflix Character Posters

Hitting on September 29th, check out the crew posters for Netflix and LEGO's animated homage to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, LEGO One Piece.

Article Summary LEGO One Piece sails onto Netflix on September 29 as a two-part animated special inspired by Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga and anime.

Netflix has unveiled new LEGO One Piece character posters spotlighting the Straw Hat crew ahead of the special’s debut.

LEGO One Piece revisits the crew’s East Blue and Grand Line adventures through Usopp’s wildly exaggerated storytelling.

The animated event expands Netflix’s One Piece universe as excitement builds for the live-action series’ Alabasta era.

With less than a week to go until the two-part special event hits streaming screens, Netflix is giving us a good look at the crew from the streamer and LEGO's animated homage to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, LEGO One Piece. Set to premiere on September 29th, here's a look at the official character profile posters that were released (with Monkey D. Luffy being our favorite).

And here's a look back at the images that were previously released, followed by a look at the cast, overview, and – of course – the official trailer and teaser.

If you're a fan of Netflix's ongoing live-action series, then you're going to love the voice cast: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday and Nefertari Vivi), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown), and Callum Kerr (Captain Smoker). The news comes a few months after it was announced that the third season of the live-action series would be subtitled "The Battle of Alabasta," and would hit streaming screens in 2027.

Get ready to set sail! In this two-part animated LEGO special, Usopp, the Straw Hat's most reliably unreliable narrator, regales Chopper with the crew's escapades across the East Blue and into the Grand Line, prior to his joining them in Drum Island. Usopp only tells the tallest of tales, and this action-packed special is no different! Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was previously released, with the LEGO One Piece special dropping on September 29th:

Produced by Takuma Naito and Taro Goto, Netflix's LEGO One Piece was written by Tom Hyndman and directed by Chelsea Ker. Eiichiro Oda, Tom Hyndman, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Lars Danielsen, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements serve as executive producers.

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