Posted in: Conventions, Events, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: LEGO One Piece, one piece

LEGO One Piece Official Trailer & Images: Usopp's Got Something to Say

Arriving September 29th, here's the official trailer and new images for Netflix and LEGO's two-part special event, LEGO One Piece.

Article Summary Netflix unveiled the official LEGO One Piece trailer at Anime NYC, previewing the two-part special event.

LEGO One Piece sets sail on September 29th, bringing a brick-built tribute to Eiichiro Oda’s hit adventure.

The special centers on Usopp as he spins wild stories for Chopper about the Straw Hats’ journey so far.

Fans of Netflix’s live-action One Piece will hear familiar voices returning for the LEGO One Piece event.

What better time than Anime NYC for Netflix to roll out news, previews, and more for its upcoming slate of anime and animated series, right? That's exactly what the streamer did on Thursday, including an official trailer and new images for Netflix and LEGO's animated homage to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece: the two-part special event LEGO One Piece. Here's a look at the new images that were released, followed by a look at the cast, overview, and – of course – the official trailer.

If you're a fan of Netflix's ongoing live-action series, then you're going to love the voice cast: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday and Nefertari Vivi), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown), and Callum Kerr (Captain Smoker). The news comes a few months after it was announced that the third season of the live-action series would be subtitled "The Battle of Alabasta," and would hit streaming screens in 2027.

Get ready to set sail! In this two-part animated LEGO special, Usopp, the Straw Hat's most reliably unreliable narrator, regales Chopper with the crew's escapades across the East Blue and into the Grand Line, prior to his joining them in Drum Island. Usopp only tells the tallest of tales, and this action-packed special is no different! Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was previously released, with the LEGO One Piece special dropping on September 29th:

Produced by Takuma Naito and Taro Goto, Netflix's LEGO One Piece was written by Tom Hyndman and directed by Chelsea Ker. Eiichiro Oda, Tom Hyndman, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Lars Danielsen, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements serve as executive producers.

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