Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: lego, one piece

LEGO One Piece Setting Sail Tomorrow with an Official Teaser

Check out the promo that dropped earlier today for Netflix's LEGO One Piece (premiering September 29th), with a teaser set for tomorrow.

Article Summary LEGO One Piece sets sail September 29 on Netflix as a two-part animated special with a teaser dropping tomorrow.

Netflix and LEGO released a new promo brick today, giving fans a first taste of the official LEGO One Piece teaser.

LEGO One Piece retells key events from the live-action series with comedy, big thrills, and brick-built action.

The April reveal capped huge One Piece news, alongside Season 3's Alabasta subtitle and a new The One Piece sneak peek.

Back in April, fans of Eiichiro Oda's work were on the receiving end of a whole lot of good news on Tuesday, beginning with a teaser for Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring live-action One Piece announcing that Season 3 would be subtitled "The Battle of Alabasta" (and would hit streaming screens in 2027). From there, they were also treated to a brand-new sneak peek at The One Piece, the upcoming anime series tribute from the renowned WIT Studio. Finally, we learned that One Piece and LEGO would team up for a two-part animated special event, LEGO One Piece (premiering on September 29th), and we even got an early look at what we can expect. On Sunday, Netflix and LEGO released a promo "brick" to let everyone know an official teaser would drop tomorrow – and we have that waiting for you below.

Fans can prepare for an all-new adventure and voyage into the two-part LEGO One Piece animated special, premiering on September 29th. A Netflix first, this animated special, produced in partnership with the LEGO Group, Shueisha, and Atomic, retells the epic events of the first two seasons of the live-action One Piece, in a way only the LEGO Group can —jam-packed with comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action that is the perfect entryway for new recruits and an exciting new perspective for veteran pirates. Here's a look at the promo that was released earlier today, dropping the news that an official teaser will set sail on Monday, July 20th:

Consider this your first piece of the teaser! The full thing drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X3HEtYJcVg — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 19, 2026

And here's a look back at the official announcement video that went out back in April:

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