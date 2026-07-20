Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: lego, one piece

LEGO One Piece Teaser Trailer Released; Netflix Cast Voicing Special

Set for September 29th, here's an official teaser trailer for LEGO One Piece, with the Netflix series' cast voicing the special event.

Article Summary LEGO One Piece drops on Netflix September 29 as a two-part animated special, and the official teaser trailer is here.

The LEGO One Piece voice cast features Netflix’s live-action stars, including Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, and more.

Usopp narrates a wild retelling of the Straw Hats’ journey from East Blue into the Grand Line before Drum Island.

New LEGO One Piece key art and an official overview reveal a fast, funny adventure packed with tall tales and action.

It was back in April when the news first came down that Eiichiro Oda's One Piece would be taking a trip into the LEGO universe this fall. Set to premiere on September 29th, the two-part special event even included a teaser image and announcement video to give fans a hint of what they can expect. But now we have not only an official teaser trailer to pass along, but also a key art poster and an official overview – but that's still not all! If you're a fan of Netflix's ongoing live-action series, then you're going to love the voice cast: Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Charithra Chandran (Miss Wednesday and Nefertari Vivi), Mikaela Hoover (Tony Tony Chopper), Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha), Jeff Ward (Buggy the Clown), and Callum Kerr (Captain Smoker). The news comes a few months after it was announced that the third season of the live-action series would be subtitled "The Battle of Alabasta," and would hit streaming screens in 2027.

Get ready to set sail! In this two-part animated LEGO special, Usopp, the Straw Hat's most reliably unreliable narrator, regales Chopper with the crew's escapades across the East Blue and into the Grand Line, prior to his joining them in Drum Island. Usopp only tells the tallest of tales, and this action-packed special is no different!

Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today, with the LEGO One Piece special dropping on Sept. 29th:

Produced by Takuma Naito and Taro Goto, Netflix's LEGO One Piece was written by Tom Hyndman and directed by Chelsea Ker. Eiichiro Oda, Tom Hyndman, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Lars Danielsen, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements serve as executive producers.

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