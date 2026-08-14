Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: lego, The Mandalorian

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Official Trailer: Rebuilding a Bond

Set for Disney+ on September 2nd, check out the trailer for Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group's new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ September 2, bringing a new animated adventure to fans.

The official trailer teases LEGO humor, action, and heart while celebrating all three seasons of The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group team up for a special that revisits familiar characters and stories with a playful twist.

D23 attendees can catch an early LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian screening on August 15 at the Hyperion Stage.

Earlier this summer, Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group announced that the new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, was set to debut on Disney+ on September 2nd. The new animated galactic adventure is meant to celebrate the stories and characters from all three seasons of The Mandalorian – with that special LEGO touch. With today being the first official day of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, we're getting much more than a key art poster. How does an official trailer sound? We're hoping that sounds good to you because that's exactly what's waiting for you below.

Set to hit Disney+ screens on September 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, followed by additional intel on this weekend's big D23 screening event:

In July, Disney rolled out the schedule for its D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, running from August 14th to the 16th at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center. Fans in attendance will get an early screening of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – here's a look at the official overview for the presentation:

LEGO Star Wars Screening Event: Experience a special screening of an all-new LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages! (Saturday, August 15 / 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT / Hyperion Stage)

Across three days, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will showcase the full strength of Disney's storytelling engine—bringing together beloved franchises, bold new visions, and the creative leaders shaping what's next. Each evening culminates at the Honda Center with a marquee presentation featuring stars, storytellers, and unforgettable surprises: the Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 14th; the Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday, August 15th; and the Disney Legends Award Ceremony on Sunday, August 16th.

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