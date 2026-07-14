Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: lego, The Mandalorian

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Set to Land on Disney+ in September

Premiering on September 2nd, here's an official poster for Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group's new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on September 2, bringing a new animated adventure to fans.

The special celebrates all three seasons of The Mandalorian with action, humor, and familiar Star Wars characters.

Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group revealed the Disney+ debut as Disney gears up for SDCC 2026 and D23 this summer.

D23 attendees will get an early LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian screening on August 15 at the Hyperion Stage.

Between San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 kicking off next week and its D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience set to roll less than a month later, The Walt Disney Company's summer is about to get really busy. That means we can expect news, previews, and more over the next several weeks – and here's a perfect example of that. Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group announced that the new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will debut on Disney+ on September 2nd. Filled with unexpected laughs and action-packed fun, this new animated galactic adventure celebrates your favorite stories and characters from all three seasons of The Mandalorian series, making it perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages. To make it all sorts of official, a teaser poster was released, spotlighting the very first meeting between Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, and baby Grogu.

Just this week, Disney rolled out the schedule for its D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, running from August 14th to the 16th at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center. Fans in attendance will get an early screening of LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – here's a look at the official overview for the presentation:

LEGO Star Wars Screening Event: Experience a special screening of an all-new LEGO Star Wars animated adventure filled with iconic characters, unexpected laughs, and action-packed fun. Perfect for Star Wars and LEGO fans of all ages! (Saturday, August 15 / 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT / Hyperion Stage)

Across three days, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will showcase the full strength of Disney's storytelling engine—bringing together beloved franchises, bold new visions, and the creative leaders shaping what's next. Each evening culminates at the Honda Center with a marquee presentation featuring stars, storytellers, and unforgettable surprises: the Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 14th; the Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday, August 15th; and the Disney Legends Award Ceremony on Sunday, August 16th.

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