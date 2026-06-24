Posted in: CBS, NBC, TV | Tagged: david letterman, late night, Late Show

Letterman Partners with NBCU, Merzigo to Stream Late-Night Library

David Letterman's Worldwide Pants is partnering with NBCU and Merzigo to bring his Late Night and Late Show to streaming platforms globally.

Article Summary David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants teamed with NBCUniversal and Merzigo to expand his late-night library worldwide.

More than 6,000 episodes of Letterman’s Late Night and Late Show are being optimized for YouTube, Facebook, and more.

The deal boosts Letterman streaming reach, giving fans and new viewers better-quality clips across platforms and devices.

NBCU and Merzigo say the partnership will improve Letterman discoverability, engagement, and global digital growth.

David Letterman's production company, Worldwide Pants, is looking to solidify the former late-night host's legacy digitally, partnering with NBCUniversal and tech company Merzigo to expand distribution of more than 6,000 episodes of his NBC Late Night and CBS Late Show to various streaming services on YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms around the world. Merzigo is handling the optimization of the Letterman-hosted Late Night (1982-1993) and Late Show (1993-2015). Late Night is currently being hosted by Seth Meyers, and The Late Show ended its run with Stephen Colbert in May.

David Letterman's 'Late Night' and 'Late Show' Expand Digital Presence on Various Streaming Platforms

"David Letterman's unparalleled run in late night, across four decades from his shows on NBC and CBS, contains 6,000 hours of some of the most memorable television content in pop culture history. As we continue to expand our distribution of these iconic moments on YouTube and Facebook, partnering with Merzigo will enable us to better reach fans and new viewers across every platform and device, delivering our thousands of videos in the best quality they have ever been seen," said Walter Kim, Worldwide Pants' executive producer for digital (via Variety).

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution has partnered with Letterman to launch a FAST channel for Samsung TV Plus in 2025 that features both shows, with NBU owning the rights to Late Night and Worldwide Pants owning Late Show. "Our partnership with Worldwide Pants marks a significant step in unlocking the full digital potential of 'The Late Show with David Letterman.' By combining Merzigo's advanced technology and algorithm expertise with this iconic content, we aim to significantly enhance discoverability and deepen audience engagement across YouTube and Facebook," said Dilip Bala, Merzigo's managing director for the Americas. "This collaboration enables us not only to introduce the show to new generations, but also to reimagine the viewing experience for long-time fans through platform-native optimization and data-driven enhancements." For more, including Marzigo's features, you can check out the whole article.

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