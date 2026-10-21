Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: life is strange

Life is Strange Co-Creator Describes Visiting Prime Video Series Set

Life is Strange co-creator Michel Koch visited the set of Prime Video and Showrunner Charlie Covell's adaptation - and he likes what he sees.

Article Summary Life is Strange co-creator Michel Koch visited Prime Video's series set and says he likes what he's seen so far.

Koch called the visit one of his most surreal weeks, praising the cast and crew's passion for Life is Strange.

He singled out showrunner Charlie Covell, Story Kitchen, and LuckyChap for the care and detail behind the adaptation.

Koch also praised Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins, saying fans will love seeing Chloe and Max brought to life.

Up to this point, our coverage of Prime Video and Showrunner Charlie Covell's Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek)-starring series adaptation of the hit video game Life is Strange has focused on casting. But now, thanks to co-creator, game director, and art director Michel Koch, we're getting a much better look at how production is going – and we think it's safe to say that he has been liking what he's been seeing, based on a recent social media post.

"More than 10 years ago I co-created two characters who changed my life forever and who never left me," Koch wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram image gallery post. "This month, I experienced one of the most surreal weeks of my life. Being on the set of the #lifeisstrange show with my close friends Jean-Luc and Luc, surrounded by such an amazing bunch of people was a highlight of my career. I met some of the most wonderful, passionate, talented and kind human beings, united by their passion for the game and the same love for those two characters."

Koch continued, "They say it takes a village. And what a village Charlie Covell and the teams at Story Kitchen and LuckyChap brought together. I can't reveal much for now, but the care, the love, the attention to detail… I couldn't be prouder. And I especially want to mention our two amazing actresses, our Max and Chloe, @tatumgracehopkins and @maisystella . I really can't wait for you to experience their talent and see them bring M&C to life! Life is Strange, Life is Wholesome! 🦋"

The streaming series adaptation follows Max (Hopkins), a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe (Stella). As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigates the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life-or-death choice that will impact them forever. Along with Stella and Hopkins, the series stars Tom Cullen (House of the Dragon), Leisha Hailey (The L Word: Generation Q), Raúl Castillo (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Owen Teague (Black Mirror), Billy Barratt (Invasion), Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), Esther McGregor (We Were Liars), Faly Rakotohavana (UnPrisoned), and Mia Isaac (The Perfect Couple).

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