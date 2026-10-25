Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: life is strange

Life is Strange EP Thanks Cast, Production Team; Has Message For Fans

EP Dmitri M. Johnson offered a look at Life is Strange stars Maisy Stella and Tatum Grace Hopkins, praising the team for wrapping the season.

Article Summary Life is Strange season 1 has officially wrapped filming, with EP Dmitri M. Johnson marking the milestone.

Johnson praised stars Tatum Grace Hopkins and Maisy Stella, saying their Max and Chloe chemistry jumps off-screen.

The Life is Strange EP thanked the cast and crew for the heart, care, and pride poured into the adaptation.

Johnson also shared a heartfelt message for Life is Strange fans, stressing the story’s meaning was never taken lightly.

Earlier this month, co-creator, game director, and art director Michel Koch shared some looks and insights into Prime Video and Showrunner Charlie Covell's Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek)-starring series adaptation of the hit video game Life is Strange. With filming now having officially wrapped, EP Dmitri M. Johnson has shared some looks at the show's leads, while praising Stella, Hopkins, and the production team – and adding this for the fans: "And to the fans who have carried this story with them for years: we know what it means. It means the world to us, too."

"Some stories stay with you. Getting the chance to help bring this one to life is something we'll never take for granted. Wrapping season one of 'Life is Strange' has left us feeling a whole lot of happiness, gratitude, and pride in the people who helped us get here. We took this on knowing how deeply Max, Chloe, and their story matter to so many people. That's a responsibility we've never taken lightly. And at the heart of it all was finding our Max and Chloe, "Johnson shared in an Instagram post, celebrating wrapping filming on the first season.

Johnson continued, "Tatum, our Max. Maisy, our Chloe. We're so happy we found you both. Your chemistry together jumps off the screen. Thank you for the heart and care you've brought to these characters, and for being yourselves through it all. 💙 To our cast, crew, and everyone who has poured themselves into this: THANK YOU. There's still work ahead, but we couldn't be prouder to be on this journey with you. And to the fans who have carried this story with them for years: we know what it means. It means the world to us, too."

The streaming series adaptation follows Max (Hopkins), a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe (Stella). As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigates the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life-or-death choice that will impact them forever. Along with Stella and Hopkins, the series stars Tom Cullen (House of the Dragon), Leisha Hailey (The L Word: Generation Q), Raúl Castillo (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Owen Teague (Black Mirror), Billy Barratt (Invasion), Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), Esther McGregor (We Were Liars), Faly Rakotohavana (UnPrisoned), and Mia Isaac (The Perfect Couple).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!