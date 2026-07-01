Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire: NBC Previews Peter Krause-Starring Conspiracy Drama

Premiering on September 21st, NBC released an official teaser for the conspiracy drama Line of Fire, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis.

Article Summary NBC’s Line of Fire premieres Monday, September 21, with Peter Krause and Hope Davis leading the new conspiracy drama.

Announced during NBC’s Upfronts 2026, Line of Fire joined The Rockford Files reboot, Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds.

NBC released a new Line of Fire teaser, offering an early look at the high-stakes conspiracy thriller before launch.

After a routine case turns deadly, a law enforcement family must break boundaries to expose a far-reaching conspiracy.

NBC made some big news during its Upfronts 2026 presentation at the beginning of May, picking up two comedies and two dramas to series. Along with the David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring The Rockford Files reboot, the network also picked up Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds. The network also gave an official series order to Line of Fire, starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis (formerly known as "Protection"), with the conspiracy drama set to premiere on Monday, September 21st. With that in mind, we have a trio of preview images and a new teaser that was released earlier today to pass along – as well as an official overview:

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

They've spent their lives protecting everyone else… Now they're the target. #LineOfFire premieres Sept 21 | NBC and next day on @Peacock pic.twitter.com/wJeK8I2one — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 1, 2026

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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