Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire Official Trailer: NBC Previews New Krause-Davis Series

Debuting on September 21st, NBC released an official trailer for Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire.

Article Summary NBC drops the official Line of Fire trailer, offering the clearest look yet at Josh Safran's new conspiracy drama.

Line of Fire premieres Monday, September 21, with Peter Krause and Hope Davis leading the high-stakes series.

The new Line of Fire trailer teases a deadly conspiracy that pushes personal loyalties into professional danger.

NBC's latest preview suggests Line of Fire will blur family bonds, duty, and betrayal in major ways this fall.

With the conspiracy drama set to premiere on Monday, September 21st, NBC released our best look yet at what NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire (formerly known as "Protection") has to offer. Previously, viewers were treated to a trio of preview images and a teaser that began to drop clues about the "bigger picture" at play. For this go-around, we're not only getting a series poster (waiting for you below), but also an official trailer – and this one makes it clear that the lines between personal and professional are going to be blurred in some very big ways.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

They've spent their lives protecting everyone else… Now they're the target. #LineOfFire premieres Sept 21 | NBC and next day on @Peacock pic.twitter.com/wJeK8I2one — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 1, 2026

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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