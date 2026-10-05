Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire Preview: Here's a Look at S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves"

With NBC's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire returning tonight, here's our preview for S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves."

Article Summary Line of Fire returns tonight with S01E03, "There Are Two Wolves," as the mystery surrounding Jack grows darker.

Russ and Clare race against the clock on a deadly grand jury tampering case in Line of Fire Episode 3.

Mike cracks down on Micah’s detail while Jane hunts files on the murdered agents to get ahead of Nia.

Line of Fire S01E03 preview includes the official synopsis, promo, and key episode credits for tonight’s NBC drama.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, a show that had us hooked by the time the final credits rolled on the series premiere a few weeks back. Now, we've got a look at what's on tap tonight with S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves," where grand jury tampering turns deadly as the mystery surrounding "Jack" deepens.

NBC's Line of Fire S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves" Preview

Line of Fire S01E03: "There Are Two Wolves" – Russ and Clare race the clock to crack a grand jury tampering case; Mike cracks down on Micah's detail; Jane digs for files on the murdered agents, straining her relationships to get ahead of Nia's investigation. Directed by David McWhirter and written by Diana Son.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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