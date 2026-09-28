Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire Returns Tonight: Our S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of NBC's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire, S01E02: "A Bigger Picture."

Article Summary Line of Fire returns tonight with S01E02: "A Bigger Picture," after a series premiere ending that demands attention.

The official NBC overview teases a deadly bank heist and an FBI-U.S. Marshals clash that pits Jane against Clare.

Micah starts working for Mike on the Secret Service while trying to keep a forbidden relationship under wraps.

The Line of Fire preview also features the episode trailer, plus a second promo highlighting the danger ahead.

We don't want to spoil the ending of the series premiere of NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire. That said? Wow. Let's just say that it deserves to be in the same conversation as the series premiere of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock. With that in mind, we have a look at what's ahead with S01E02: "A Bigger Picture," including a rundown of the official episode overview, as well as the episode trailer and image gallery:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" Preview

Line of Fire S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" – A bank heist turns deadly as the U.S. Marshals and FBI clash to bring down the fugitive, pitting Jane against Clare. Micah adjusts to working for Mike on the Secret Service while hiding a forbidden relationship. Written by Joshua Safran.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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