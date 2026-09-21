Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E01 Preview: NBC's New Conspiracy Drama Debuts Tonight

With NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire debuting tonight, here's our preview for S01E01.

Article Summary NBC’s Line of Fire premieres tonight, and this preview rounds up the official Pilot overview, sneak peeks, and key details.

Line of Fire S01E01 follows a law enforcement family probing a double homicide tied to a U.S. Marshal.

The Pilot pushes the Hollingsworths into personal danger, forcing them to protect each other while chasing answers.

Also ahead: a Line of Fire S01E02 preview, as a deadly bank heist sparks a U.S. Marshals vs. FBI clash.

With NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire set to launch tonight, what better time than now to pass along an updated preview for the Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring conspiracy drama. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks at the pilot episode, we also have an official overview and image gallery for next week's chapter, S01E02: "A Bigger Picture," as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette and more:

NBC's Line of Fire S01E01: 'Pilot" & S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" Preview

Line of Fire S01E01: "Pilot" – A family of law enforcement agents investigates a double homicide involving a U.S. Marshal. A mysterious murder hits close to home, forcing the Hollingsworths to focus on protecting each other as a family. Directed by Rebecca Thomas and written by Joshua Safran.

Line of Fire S01E02: "A Bigger Picture" – A bank heist turns deadly as the U.S. Marshals and FBI clash to bring down the fugitive, pitting Jane against Clare. Micah adjusts to working for Mike on the Secret Service while hiding a forbidden relationship. Written by Joshua Safran.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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