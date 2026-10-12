Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Line of Fire

Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" Preview: Going on The Defensive

In NBC's Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails," Clare and Mike work a bombing case, while Nia's search for answers hits too close to home.

Article Summary Line of Fire S01E04, "Paper Trails," pushes the Hollingsworths deeper into escalating secrets and family damage control.

Clare investigates a wedding bomb threat tied to a cabinet member, but Mike steps in and takes over the case.

Nia’s search for answers hits dangerously close to home, pressuring the family to cross lines to protect secrets.

The NBC preview teases a tense defensive turn as overlapping cases and buried truths tighten around the family.

We've got a number of mysteries beginning to deepen, several secrets bubbling to the surface, and the family having to cover its personal tracks – and we're only three episodes into NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire. That brings us to our preview for S01E04: "Paper Trails," with Clare (Kat Cunning) and Mike (Krause) finding themselves working the same case, while Nia's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) search for answers starts hitting a little too close to home for the Hollingsworths. Here's a look…

NBC's Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" Preview

Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" – Clare investigates a bomb threat at a wedding against a cabinet member until Mike takes over; Nia's case leads close to home, forcing some family members to cross lines to protect their secrets. Directed by Lisa Robinson and with a screenplay by Graham Norris.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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