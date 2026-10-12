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Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" Preview: Going on The Defensive

In NBC's Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails," Clare and Mike work a bombing case, while Nia's search for answers hits too close to home.

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  • Line of Fire S01E04, "Paper Trails," pushes the Hollingsworths deeper into escalating secrets and family damage control.
  • Clare investigates a wedding bomb threat tied to a cabinet member, but Mike steps in and takes over the case.
  • Nia’s search for answers hits dangerously close to home, pressuring the family to cross lines to protect secrets.
  • The NBC preview teases a tense defensive turn as overlapping cases and buried truths tighten around the family.

We've got a number of mysteries beginning to deepen, several secrets bubbling to the surface, and the family having to cover its personal tracks – and we're only three episodes into NBC and Showrunner Josh Safran's Peter Krause and Hope Davis-starring Line of Fire. That brings us to our preview for S01E04: "Paper Trails," with Clare (Kat Cunning) and Mike (Krause) finding themselves working the same case, while Nia's (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) search for answers starts hitting a little too close to home for the Hollingsworths. Here's a look…

Line of Fire
LINE OF FIRE — "Paper Trail" Episode 104 — Pictured: (l-r) Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth, Peter Krause as Mike Hollingsworth — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

NBC's Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" Preview

Line of Fire S01E04: "Paper Trails" – Clare investigates a bomb threat at a wedding against a cabinet member until Mike takes over; Nia's case leads close to home, forcing some family members to cross lines to protect their secrets. Directed by Lisa Robinson and with a screenplay by Graham Norris.

A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.

NBC's Line of Fire stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O'Brien, Taylor Bloom, and Charlie Barnett. Josh Safran is a writer and an executive producer, with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and pilot director Rebecca Thomas also executive-producing.

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Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
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